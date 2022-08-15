Sauerkraut "Russian craft" from Zena to the Australians

Zena Gourevitch, owner of the Russian craft sauerkraut

Зина Гуревич знает секреты вкусной и полезной квашеной капусты Source: @zena.gourevitch

Zena Gurevitch, 75, from Byron Bay, tells about her small business initiative: production of sauerkraut "Russian craft".

"Салат перестает быть скучным с моей капустой!" Source: @zena.gourevitch
