SBS Cats: Sima Tsyskin and Pusya, the Melbourne Keeper

SBS Cats is a collection of stories about unusual cats from the community. Partly entertainment, partly therapy, but mostly — it's a way to learn about the cool cats and their lives.

Journalist and editor Sima Tsyskin adopted Pusya the cat after the death of its previous owner, Nelli Shkolnikova, a world-famous violinist.
Sima also inherited a collection of cat figurines. These were presents from various famous musicians for Nelli Shkolnikova, brought from all over the world.
360105072_585615103765061_7772668663082866799_n.jpg
Part of collection of cat memorabilia, previously owned by violin player Nelli Shkolnikova
