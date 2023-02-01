SBS news in Russian — 01.02.2023

News Bulletin Russian

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Listen to the latest news headlines in Australia from SBS Russian

Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

BACK TO SCHOOL NSW STOCK

Cost of living crisis, meet back to school costs

IMG_20230111_002638_474.jpg

Art critic Vera Glushchenko: 'The Aboriginal culture opens up a new wonderful world for me'

327844300_908414553939829_8681542219948287987_n.jpg

Former SBS Russian Producer Olga Klepova is pleased with her work at Lingokids

News Bulletin Russian

SBS news in Russian — 31.01.2023