SBS news in Russian — 02.10.2023

SBS news in Russian — 02.10.2023Play11:18Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (10.35MB) Listen to the latest news headlines in Australia from SBS Russian.Tune in for SBS Russian program on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.Follow us on Facebook or sign up to our podcasts here.ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS Russian program — Live 2.10.2023Childcare costs for Australian families among highest in world, ACCC report findsExhibiting your art works for the first time: What are the options and resources available in Australia?SBS Russian program — Live 30.09.2023