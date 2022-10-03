SBS Russian

SBS news in Russian — 03.10.22

SBS Russian

News Bulletin Russian

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 October 2022 at 12:55pm
By Victoria Stankeeva
Source: SBS

Listen to the latest news headlines in Australia from SBS Russian

Published 3 October 2022 at 12:55pm
By Victoria Stankeeva
Source: SBS
Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
Advertisement
Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

An elderly woman's hands (AAP).jpg

Elder abuse campaign launched to make perpetrators think twice

i_am_russian_and_i_am_against_war_450x450.jpg

I'm Russian and I'm against the war. Anna Burova

News Bulletin Russian

SBS news in Russian — 01.10.22

IMG_5525.jpeg

Lost cat came back to his owners after 2 years