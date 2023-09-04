SBS news in Russian — 04.09.2023

SBS Russian news

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Listen to the latest news headlines in Australia from SBS Russian

Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

didgeridoos (aap)

Indigenous Contemporary Music: what to listen?

A Telstra payphone in Melbourne

Payphones — neither gone, nor forgotten

IMG_6395.jpeg

Dream big: Oleg and Dina Deshin from Melbourne built their own plane in their backyard garage

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program — Live 02.09.2023