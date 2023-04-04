SBS news in Russian — 04.04.2023

SBS news in Russian — 04.04.2023Play09:48Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (9.66MB) Listen to the latest news headlines in Australia from SBS RussianTune in for SBS Russian program on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.Follow us on Facebook or sign up to our podcasts here.ShareLatest podcast episodesCan you spot a 'deepfake'?SBS Russian program — Live 03.04.2023People aged 18 to 86 came to a meeting with Leonid Volkov in SydneySBS news in Russian — 03.04.2023