SBS news in Russian — 04.07.2023

SBS news in Russian — 04.07.2023Play09:09Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (9.05MB) Listen to the latest news headlines in Australia from SBS RussianTune in for SBS Russian program on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.Follow us on Facebook or sign up to our podcasts here.ShareLatest podcast episodesConversations about the culture of the Aboriginal peoples of Australia with Art critic Vera GlushchenkoIncreased support for temporary visa holders fleeing family violenceLeonid Sandler with Latest Chess NewsSBS Russian program — Live 03.07.23