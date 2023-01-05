SBS news in Russian — 05.01.2023

SBS RussianOther ways to listen SBS news in Russian — 05.01.2023Play11:00SBS RussianOther ways to listen Source: SBSGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (10.07MB)Published 5 January 2023 at 12:46pmBy Victoria StankeevaSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Listen to the latest news headlines in Australia from SBS RussianPublished 5 January 2023 at 12:46pmBy Victoria StankeevaSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesTune in for SBS Russian program on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.Follow us on Facebook or sign up to our podcasts here.ShareLatest podcast episodesFrom Alfie to Zeus: Australia's changing pet namesSBS Russian program — Live 05.01.2023US to announce new military aid for UkraineNew report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels