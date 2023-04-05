SBS news in Russian—05.04.2023

SBS Russian news

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Listen to the latest news headlines in Australia from SBS Russian

Tune in for 
SBS Russian program
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

337266681_925780111881419_8463870032212505640_n.jpg

Why is the hedgehog hiding its paws in a blanket in a photo created by artificial intelligence?

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 04.04.2023

One of the AI faked images of Trump on Twitter (SBS).jpg

Can you spot a 'deepfake'?

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program — Live 03.04.2023