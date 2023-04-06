SBS news in Russian — 06.04.2023

SBS news in Russian — 06.04.2023Play10:06Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (9.24MB) Listen to the latest news headlines in Australia from SBS RussianTune in for SBS Russian program on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.Follow us on Facebook or sign up to our podcasts here.ShareLatest podcast episodes'Inspire more girls to play chess': FIDE managers visited Melbourne and held master-classes for girlsSBS Russian program — Live 06.04.2023Finland officially joins NATO alliance in the face of Russia aggressionSBS news in Russian—05.04.2023