SBS Russian

SBS news in Russian - 07.11.22

SBS Russian

News Bulletin Russian

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 November 2022 at 12:47pm
By Victoria Stankeeva
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Listen to the latest news headlines in Australia from SBS Russian.

Published 7 November 2022 at 12:47pm
By Victoria Stankeeva
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Tune in for 
SBS Russian program  
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
Advertisement
Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

310200539_660858992055201_6378642192525807953_n.jpg

Australian students from Thinklum school won International robot contest Robocon2022

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program - Live 7.11.2022

DR GENNADI KAZAKEVITCH, Monash University

Economics Podcast: Energy Prices in Australia

i_am_russian_and_i_am_against_war_450x450.jpg

I am Russian, and I am against war. Shula Kirovsky