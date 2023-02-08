SBS news in Russian — 08.02.2023

News Bulletin Russian

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Listen to the latest news headlines in Australia from SBS Russian.

Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY-RATE

Interest rates raised again

wBJgTRtc.jpeg

How to take photos of yourself and for business?

News Bulletin Russian

SBS news in Russian — 07.02.2023

great_barrier_reef.jpg

Marine biologistг: “I believe that citizens science is one of the ways to protect the Reef”