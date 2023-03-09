SBS news in Russian — 09.03.2023

SBS Russian news

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Listen to the latest news headlines in Australia from SBS Russian.

Tune in for
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts
here.



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Artist Irina Iris

Программа SBS Russian — эфир от 09.03.2023

Russia Ukraine Cross Border Raid Explainer

Podolyak on explosions at the Nord stream gas pipeline: 'This would not be beneficial for Kyiv'

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 08.03.2023

RICHMOND SAFE INJECTING ROOM

Safe injecting room to stay despite controversial location