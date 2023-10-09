SBS news in Russian — 09.10.2023

SBS news in Russian — 09.10.2023Play09:23Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (8.59MB) Listen to the latest news headlines in Australia from SBS RussianTune in for SBS Russian program on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.Follow us on Facebook or sign up to our podcasts here.ShareLatest podcast episodesDr. Alexey Muraviev: 'The Israelis believed that the army, police and special services would protect them'SBS Russian program — Live 9.10.2023Rising interest rates and repayment crunch squeezes homeownersSBS Cats: How to adopt two cats, four dogs and five sheep