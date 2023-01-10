SBS Russian

SBS news in Russian — 10.01.2023

SBS Russian

News Bulletin Russian

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 January 2023 at 1:32pm
By Victoria Stankeeva
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Listen to the latest news headlines in Australia from SBS Russian.

Published 10 January 2023 at 1:32pm
By Victoria Stankeeva
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IMG_9685.jpg

“If I were born beautiful, I would try to work as a model”

USA CALIFORNIA ORCA DIE-IN

Marine biologist on commercial whaling: "Don't take your children to aquariums"

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program — Live 09.01.2023

News Bulletin Russian

SBS news in Russian — 09.01.2023