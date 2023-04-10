SBS news in Russian — 10.04.2023

SBS news in Russian — 10.04.2023Play10:09Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (9.29MB) Listen to the latest news headlines in Australia from SBS RussianTune in for SBS Russian program on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.Follow us on Facebook or sign up to our podcasts here.ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS Russian program — Live 10.04.2023Economics podcast: Financial problems of major banks in the US and Switzerland. Will this affect Australian banks?How much can a landlord increase rent in NSW?I am Russian, and I am against war. Bogdan Tkach