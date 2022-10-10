SBS news in Russian - 10.10.2022

SBS RussianOther ways to listen SBS news in Russian - 10.10.2022Play10:38SBS RussianOther ways to listen Source: SBSGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (9.74MB)Published 10 October 2022 at 12:42pmBy Victoria StankeevaSource: SBS Listen to the top Australian and world news in Russian.Published 10 October 2022 at 12:42pmBy Victoria StankeevaSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesDirector of the Russian Film Festival Nicholas Maksymow: 'This year we had a lot of doubts whether to hold the festival'SBS Russian program - live 10.10.2022Economics Podcast: About the Construction Industry in AustraliaEcologist Nord Stream explosions: "It is not clear whether this affected old shells with chemical munitions"