SBS news in Russian — 10.11.2023

SBS Russian news

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Listen to the latest news headlines in Australia from SBS Russian.

Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.



Share

Latest podcast episodes

BELVOIR_MasterMargarita_Rehearsal_PhotoBrettBoardman_001668.JPG

Actress Jana Zvedeniuk: "We have a massive body of Russian literature thanks to perseverance of these women"

Open envelope of Australian fifty dollar notes

Milestone Stolen Wages decision just another marker on a long road still ahead

SBS Web Banner Russian (english) Money and Technology (LTR).jpg

Money and Technology

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program — Live 9.11.2023