SBS news in Russian — 10.07.2023

SBS news in Russian — 10.07.2023Play09:34Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (8.75MB) Listen to the latest news headlines in Australia from SBS RussianTune in for SBS Russian program on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.Follow us on Facebook or sign up to our podcasts here.ShareLatest podcast episodesActor Anatoly Bely: 'There is not a single mention of war in my performance'SBS Russian program — Live 10.07.2023Robodebt Commissioner recommends civil and criminal chargesSBS Cats: Katya the biologist and Dahlia the cat