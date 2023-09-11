SBS news in Russian — 11.09.2023

SBS news in Russian — 11.09.2023Play12:12Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (11.17MB) Listen to the latest news headlines in Australia from SBS RussianTune in for SBS Russian program on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.Follow us on Facebook or sign up to our podcasts here.ShareLatest podcast episodesEconomics podcast: How much of their income do Australians spend on housing?VGmates band: 'Many surprises are waiting for you at the concert with Raduga Trio'SBS Russian program — Live 09.09.2023SBS news in Russian — 09.09.2023