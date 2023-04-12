SBS news in Russian — 12.04.2023

SBS news in Russian — 12.04.2023Play12:09Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (11.7MB) Listen to the latest news headlines in Australia from SBS RussianTune in for SBS Russian program on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.Follow us on Facebook or sign up to our podcasts here.ShareLatest podcast episodesThe Russian Orthodox Male Choir of Australia is preparing a big Easter concert at Sydney Town HallExperts urge Australians to protect themselves against influenza as another early virus season appears likelySmell your future house: Virtual reality and architectureSBS news in Russian — 11.04.2023