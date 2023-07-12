SBS news in Russian — 12.07.2023

SBS news in Russian — 12.07.2023Play12:20Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (11.93MB) Listen to the latest news headlines in Australia from SBS RussianTune in for SBS Russian program on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.Follow us on Facebook or sign up to our podcasts here.ShareLatest podcast episodesNature calling: We left the city over a year ago and have been living in a tent on an island ever sinceSBS news in Russian — 11.07.2023Study finds job recruiters discriminate based on namesActor Anatoly Bely: 'There is not a single mention of war in my performance'