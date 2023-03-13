SBS news in Russian — 13.03.2023

SBS Russian news

Listen to the latest news headlines in Australia from SBS Russian.

Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
What is the issue with Silicon Valley Bank?

Причины и последствия банкротства американского банка Silicon Valley Bank

Protests in Moldova: Fears that it was pro-Russia attempt to destabilise the country

Economics podcast: What is going on with Australia's rental market?