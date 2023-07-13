SBS news in Russian — 13.07.2023

SBS news in Russian — 13.07.2023Play11:28Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (10.5MB) Listen to the latest news headlines in Australia from SBS RussianTune in for SBS Russian program on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.Follow us on Facebook or sign up to our podcasts here.ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS Russian program — Live 13.07.2023'This is a unique opportunity in Russian art to find out what life was like for the conquered ethnic groups'Outcomes of the NATO Summit; A new military aid package from AustraliaSBS news in Russian — 12.07.2023