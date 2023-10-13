SBS news in Russian — 13.10.2023

SBS Russian news

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Listen to the latest news headlines in Australia from SBS Russian.

Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Rodion and Zhenya.png

Meet Rodion, an airplane enthusiast who spends every weekend at Sydney Airport

The Green Academy.png

'Subclass 500 visas give a great opportunity to discover Australia and even come here with your family'

SBS Web Banner Russian (english) Money and Technology (LTR).jpg

Money and Technology

Israeli Iron Dome intercepts missiles launched from the Gaza strip (AAP)

Dr Alexey Muraviev on the Israel-Gaza war: “At this stage, peace negotiations are impossible”