SBS news in Russian — 13.11.2023

SBS Russian news

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Listen to the latest news headlines in Australia from SBS Russian.

Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kriv 11.jpg

Melbourne artist Margarita Krivitskaya: 'The only way in art is forward'

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program — 13.11.2023

DR GENNADI KAZAKEVITCH, Monash University

Economics podcast: Is it possible to fight inflation by reducing spending on infrastructure development?

DINGO BAITING STUDY

Biologist Katya Ovsyanikova: “Never let dingoes get close”