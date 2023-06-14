SBS news in Russian —14.06.2023

SBS news in Russian —14.06.2023Play10:28Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (10.01MB) Listen to the latest news headlines in Australia from SBS RussianTune in for SBS Russian program on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.Follow us on Facebook or sign up to our podcasts here.ShareLatest podcast episodesMeet ANA: an international band confident about a bright futureSBS news in Russian — 29.09.2023Australia's shocking wealth gap: Low-income earners hit hardestPodcast about money and technology: first episode