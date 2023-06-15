SBS news in Russian —15.06.2023

SBS news in Russian —15.06.2023Play11:17Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (10.32MB) Listen to the latest news headlines in Australia from SBS RussianTune in for SBS Russian program on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.Follow us on Facebook or sign up to our podcasts here.ShareLatest podcast episodesTax return 2023: The things you should knowPhilipp Lynov: "True talent has no nationality"SBS news in Russian —14.06.2023Call for seismic shift in Australia's transport habits to reduce emissions