SBS news in Russian —15.06.2023

SBS Russian news

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Listen to the latest news headlines in Australia from SBS Russian

Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IMG_4464_web.jpg

Tax return 2023: The things you should know

Philipp-Lynov.jpg

Philipp Lynov: "True talent has no nationality"

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian —14.06.2023

thumbnail_Traffic congestion at Currumbin in Queensland (AAP).jpg

Call for seismic shift in Australia's transport habits to reduce emissions