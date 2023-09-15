SBS news in Russian — 15.09.2023

SBS Russian news

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Listen to the latest news headlines in Australia from SBS Russian

Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

REGIONAL HOUSING PRESS CLUB

Why it costs more to be poor: Anglicare report sheds light on the ‘poverty premium’

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program — Live 14.09.2023

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 14.09.2023

Sad woman being comforted by a man behind her

'Suicide is too much in the shadows': Expert