SBS Russian

SBS News in Russian - 16.09.2022

SBS Russian

News Bulletin Russian

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 September 2022 at 12:03pm
By Irina Burmistrova
Source: SBS

Listen to the top Australian and world news by SBS Russian.

Published 16 September 2022 at 12:03pm
By Irina Burmistrova
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Lana Cochrane, English teacher

'Bless your cotton socks!' Tips on mastering Australian English

Russian Consulate.jpg

The Consulate of the Russian Federation comments on the Russian speaking community rally 'A future without war and terror'

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program - live 15.09.2022

IMG_9813.jpg

Why are Australian stocks crashing?