SBS Russian

SBS news in Russian — 16.12.2022

SBS Russian

News Bulletin Russian

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 December 2022 at 2:02pm
By Victoria Stankeeva
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Listen to the latest news headlines in Australia from SBS Russian.

Published 16 December 2022 at 2:02pm
By Victoria Stankeeva
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon. Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

316236199_6032495090108035_5958156412443412767_n.jpg

Ironman: 'It's such a happiness to achieve something what seemed impossible to you before'

Hanukkah packing.jpg

Hanukkah. 'Darkness can only be dispelled by light'

US Finalizing Plans To Send Patriot Missile Defense System To Ukraine

US preparing to send Patriot missile defence system to Ukraine. Why is it important?

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program — Live 15.12.2022