SBS news in Russian — 16.10.2023

SBS news in Russian — 16.10.2023Play10:12Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (9.34MB) Listen to the latest news headlines in Australia from SBS Russian.Tune in for SBS Russian program on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.Follow us on Facebook or sign up to our podcasts here.ShareLatest podcast episodesThe US is trying to prevent the new war from spreading further in the Middle EastResounding No to Indigenous Voice to ParliamentSBS Russian program — Live 14.10.2023Weekly news wrap in Russian - 14.10.2023