SBS news in Russian — 16.11.2023

SBS Russian news

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Listen to the latest news headlines in Australia from SBS Russian.

Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program — 16.11.2023

Bidan.jpg

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with US President Joe Biden

373053845_660432429552360_4281761782496486823_n.jpg

The world of VR: What are the prospects for virtual reality in the future?

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 15.11.2023