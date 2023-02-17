SBS news in Russian — 17.02.2023

SBS news in Russian — 17.02.2023Play12:55Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (11.82MB) Listen to the latest news headlines in Australia from SBS RussianTune in for SBS Russian program on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.Follow us on Facebook or sign up to our podcasts here.ShareLatest podcast episodesGiving families hope - new cancer treatment for childrenSBS Russian program — Live 16.02.2023The Biden administration said that aliens have nothing to do with themUkrainian LGBTQI+ on occupied territories. Fifth story