SBS news in Russian — 17.02.2023

SBS Russian news

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Listen to the latest news headlines in Australia from SBS Russian

Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

The Kozul Family (SBS-Abby Dinham).jpg

Giving families hope - new cancer treatment for children

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program — Live 16.02.2023

Wycliffe Well Holiday Park

The Biden administration said that aliens have nothing to do with them

Marianna_Kherson_Stockholm_2.jpg

Ukrainian LGBTQI+ on occupied territories. Fifth story