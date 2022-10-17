SBS news in Russian - 17.10.2022

SBS RussianOther ways to listen SBS news in Russian - 17.10.2022Play11:11SBS RussianOther ways to listen Source: SBSGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (10.24MB)Published 17 October 2022 at 12:52pmBy Victoria StankeevaSource: SBS Listen to the latest news headlines in Australia from SBS Russian.Published 17 October 2022 at 12:52pmBy Victoria StankeevaSource: SBSTune in for SBS Russian program on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.AdvertisementFollow us on Facebook or sign up to our podcasts here.ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS Russian program - live 17.10.2022Government announces boost to paid parental leaveI am Russian, and I am against war. Irina SalavatovaSBS Russian program - live 15.10.2022