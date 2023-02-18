SBS news in Russian — 18.02.2023

SBS Russian news

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Listen to the latest news headlines in Australia from SBS Russian

Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Альпинист Сергей Бершов в Австралии.jpg

World famous climber Sergei Bershov: 'I have yet to climb the highest peak in Australia'

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program — Live 18.02.2023

Germany Munich Security Conference

Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke at the opening of the Munich Security Conference

Activists wearing masks depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin

Lawyer Nina Boer: "Such a tribunal will be the first after the Nuremberg trials"