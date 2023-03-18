SBS news in Russian — 18.03.2023

Listen to the latest news headlines in Australia from SBS Russian.

Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

here.





Latest podcast episodes

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program — Live 18.03.2023

The work of "Rivers without boundaries": Convince Putin, negotiate with oligarchs and invite the Princess Royal to an expedition

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 17.03.2023

Author and broadcaster Alice Zaslavsky: 'I'm still a teacher, but my class now can be on your TV screen'