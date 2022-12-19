SBS Russian

SBS news in Russian — 19.12.2022

SBS Russian

News Bulletin Russian

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 December 2022 at 12:57pm
By Victoria Stankeeva
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Listen to the latest news headlines in Australia from SBS Russian.

Published 19 December 2022 at 12:57pm
By Victoria Stankeeva
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program — Live 19.12.2022

Messi

FIFA World Cup 2022: Leonid Sandler comments

DR GENNADI KAZAKEVITCH, Monash University

Economics podcast: On the energy price caps introduced by the federal government

i_am_russian_and_i_am_against_war_450x450.jpg

I am Russian, and I am against war. Veronika Pudikova