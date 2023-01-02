SBS news in Russian — 2.01.2023

SBS RussianOther ways to listen SBS news in Russian — 2.01.2023Play10:23SBS RussianOther ways to listen Source: SBSGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (9.51MB)Published 2 January 2023 at 12:38pmBy Victoria StankeevaSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Listen to the latest news headlines in Australia from SBS Russian.Published 2 January 2023 at 12:38pmBy Victoria StankeevaSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesTune in for SBS Russian program on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.Follow us on Facebook or sign up to our podcasts here.ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS Russian program — Live 02.01.2023Economics podcast: What Economists are joking aboutI am Russian, and I am against war. Bonch-OsmolovskiySBS Russian program — Live 31.12.2022