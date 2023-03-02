SBS news in Russian — 2.03.2023

SBS news in Russian — 2.03.2023Play11:19Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (10.36MB) Listen to the latest news headlines in Australia from SBS RussianTune in for SBS Russian program on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.Follow us on Facebook or sign up to our podcasts hereShareLatest podcast episodesFree Pool Rehabilitation Program for ImmigrantsRussia has joined the Asian Chess FederationPentagon: No evidence of fraud so far in weapons to UkraineImportant changes in the IELTS exam: now you can retake only one part