SBS news in Russian — 2.03.2023

Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
Latest podcast episodes

334223353_552709186963966_2928039281547323644_n.jpg

Free Pool Rehabilitation Program for Immigrants

Chess

Russia has joined the Asian Chess Federation

Ukraine.png

Pentagon: No evidence of fraud so far in weapons to Ukraine

Татьяна Грин, основательница и руководитель школы по подготовке к экзамену IELTS The Green Academy (photo credit: Eugene Kuznetsov)

Important changes in the IELTS exam: now you can retake only one part