SBS news in Russian — 2.11.2023

SBS Russian news

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Listen to the latest news headlines in Australia from SBS Russian

Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Somerton.jpg

Russian author and journalist Dmitry Bykov: 'Australia is a mystical country'

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program — Live 2.11.2023

A large crowd of people sitting on the ground.

The first group of foreigners left Gaza. Israel continues ground operation against Hamas

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 1.11.2023