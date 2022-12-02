SBS Russian

SBS news in Russian - 2.12.2022

SBS Russian

News Bulletin Russian

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 December 2022 at 1:19pm
By Victoria Stankeeva
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Listen to the latest news headlines in Australia from SBS Russian.

Published 2 December 2022 at 1:19pm
By Victoria Stankeeva
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Tune in for 
SBS Russian program  
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

316201484_10226901192730886_8690314354014633955_n.jpg

Melbourne band '32 May' release two new albums

Iran protest Sydney November 19, 2022.jpg

Woman Life Freedom: Iranians both in Iran and abroad protesting against the regime

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program — Live 01.12.2022

News Bulletin Russian

SBS news in Russian - 1.12.2022