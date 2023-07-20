SBS news in Russian — 20.07.2023

SBS Russian news

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Listen to the latest news headlines in Australia from SBS Russian

Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Navalny was largely seen as the only contender who could successfully challenge President Vladimir Putin.

Putin will not attend BRICS summit in South Africa, because of the ICC arrest warrant

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 19.07.2023

NSW POLICE DOMESTIC VIOLENCE ARRESTS

Almost 600 charged after NSW domestic violence operation

Video grab showing damaged Kerch bridge.

Ukraine attacked the Kerch bridge. Russia responded with missile strikes on Ukrainian cities