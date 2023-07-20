SBS news in Russian — 20.07.2023

SBS news in Russian — 20.07.2023Play13:47Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (12.63MB) Listen to the latest news headlines in Australia from SBS RussianTune in for SBS Russian program on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.Follow us on Facebook or sign up to our podcasts here.ShareLatest podcast episodesPutin will not attend BRICS summit in South Africa, because of the ICC arrest warrantSBS news in Russian — 19.07.2023Almost 600 charged after NSW domestic violence operationUkraine attacked the Kerch bridge. Russia responded with missile strikes on Ukrainian cities