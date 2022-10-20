SBS Russian

SBS News in Russian - 20.10.2022

SBS Russian

News Bulletin Russian

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 October 2022 at 12:46pm
By Victoria Stankeeva
Source: SBS

Listen to the top Australian and world news by SBS Russian.

Published 20 October 2022 at 12:46pm
By Victoria Stankeeva
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

JIM CHALMERS PRESSER

Why carry out the Stage Three Tax cuts? And what's the alternative?

Russia Ukraine War

War in Ukraine and access to drinking water: "This is one of the most pressing issues"

The milky way arches over the Hazards while the aurora australis glows beyond, Freycinet National Park, Tasmania, Australia

#3 Koo-koo, kookaburra! Night sky

News Bulletin Russian

SBS news in Russian - 19.10.2022