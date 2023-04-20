SBS news in Russian — 20.04.2023

SBS news in Russian — 20.04.2023Play10:57Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (10.03MB) Listen to the latest news headlines in Australia from SBS RussianTune in for SBS Russian program on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.Follow us on Facebook or sign up to our podcasts here.ShareLatest podcast episodesBrazen scams put everyone - even you - at riskSBS news in Russian — 19.04.2023Turning coffee into chairs: How mycelium can turn organic waste into household itemsSBS news in Russian — 18.04.2023