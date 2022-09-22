SBS news in Russian - 22.09.2022

SBS RussianOther ways to listen SBS news in Russian - 22.09.2022Play11:03SBS RussianOther ways to listen Source: SBSGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (10.12MB)Published 22 September 2022 at 12:32pmBy Victoria StankeevaSource: SBS Listen to the latest news headlines in Australia from SBS Russian.Published 22 September 2022 at 12:32pmBy Victoria StankeevaSource: SBSTune in for SBS Russian program on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.AdvertisementFollow us on Facebook or sign up to our podcasts here.ShareLatest podcast episodesMobilization. 'It will be a crash test for Russian authorities'SBS news in Russian - 21.09.2022Ukraine war takes centre stage at UN General Assembly in New-YorkAustralia's increasing diversity a boon for prosperity