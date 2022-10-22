SBS News in Russian - 22.10.2022

SBS RussianOther ways to listen SBS News in Russian - 22.10.2022Play11:13SBS RussianOther ways to listen Source: SBSGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (10.27MB)Published 22 October 2022 at 12:29pmBy Irina BurmistrovaSource: SBS Listen to the top Australian and world news by SBS Russian.Published 22 October 2022 at 12:29pmBy Irina BurmistrovaSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesSBS Russian program - live 22.10.2022Она успела похоронить королеву, экономику, фунт стерлинга и консервативную партиюWhat is laughter yoga and what is the right way to laugh?SBS news in Russian - 21.10.2022