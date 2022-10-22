SBS Russian

SBS News in Russian - 22.10.2022

SBS Russian

News Bulletin Russian

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 October 2022 at 12:29pm
By Irina Burmistrova
Source: SBS

Listen to the top Australian and world news by SBS Russian.

Published 22 October 2022 at 12:29pm
By Irina Burmistrova
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program - live 22.10.2022

Prime Minister Liz Truss in London, UK - 19 Oct 2022

Она успела похоронить королеву, экономику, фунт стерлинга и консервативную партию

2022-10-21_11-02-27.png

What is laughter yoga and what is the right way to laugh?

News Bulletin Russian

SBS news in Russian - 21.10.2022