SBS news in Russian — 24.04.2023

SBS Russian news

Listen to the latest news headlines in Australia from SBS Russian

Tune in for 
SBS Russian program
 on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
Latest podcast episodes

Writer Kurt Johnson: "There was definitely sense that these historical ideas were going to come back"

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program — Live 24.04.2023

DR GENNADI KAZAKEVITCH, Monash University

Economics podcast: Why aren't Australians demonstrating against the pension age increase?

I am Russian, and I am against war. Felix Grichenko