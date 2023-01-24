SBS news in Russian — 24.01.2023

SBS news in Russian — 24.01.2023Play12:22 Source: SBSGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (11.76MB) Listen to the latest news headlines in Australia from SBS RussianTune in for SBS Russian program on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.Follow us on Facebook or sign up to our podcasts here.ShareLatest podcast episodesAustralia Day date of January 26 remains painful, problematic for many First Nations peopleActivist Petr Kuzmin: 'Australians approach us to express their support'SBS Russian program — Live 23.01.2023Dr. Alexey Muraviev: 'This is not only the war of sovereign states, but this is the war of ideologies and different values'